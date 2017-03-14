About the Movie

WORLDS OF URSULA K. LE GUIN

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin is a feature documentary exploring the remarkable life and legacy of the late feminist author Ursula K. Le Guin. Best known for groundbreaking science fiction and fantasy works such as A Wizard of Earthsea, The Left Hand of Darkness, and The Dispossessed, Le Guin defiantly held her ground on the margin of “respectable” literature until the sheer excellence of her work, at long last, forced the mainstream to embrace fantastic literature. Her fascinating story has never before been captured on film.

Produced with Le Guin’s participation over the course of a decade, Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin is a journey through the writer’s career and her worlds, both real and fantastic. Viewers will join the writer on an intimate journey of self-discovery as she comes into her own as a major feminist author, opening new doors for the imagination and inspiring generations of women and other marginalized writers along the way. The film features stunning animation and reflections by literary luminaries including Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, David Mitchell, Michael Chabon, and more.

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin was created with the generous support of the National Endowment for the Humanities, California Humanities, the Berkeley Film Foundation, and 3,185 backers on Kickstarter.

KALX 90.7FM Berkeley
Film Close-up: Arwen Curry

PRESS

Nov 13, 2023 – Library of America “She Served Me Elk Once”: Documentarian Arwen Curry on Her Decade-Long Encounter with Ursula K. Le Guin
Jun 12, 2020 – El Espoiler Entrevista a Arwen Curry, directora de ‘Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin’ – Silvia Machado Rodríguez
May 14, 2020 – Diablo Magazine Top Tickets: At-Home Edition May 14-20
Mar 9, 2020 – Jerusalem Post Illuminating the arts at the Epos Art Film Festival – Hannah Brown
Nov 4, 2019 – The Pitch The Kansas International Film Festival starts Friday. Here’s a few picks. – Dan Lybarger
Summer 2019 – Dissent Ursula K. Le Guin’s Revolutions – Sarah Jones
Aug 6, 2019 – Bookstacked How Ursula K. Le Guin’s voice reaches across generations – Saul Marquez
Aug 6, 2019 – The Oregonian/OregonLive Author Ursula K. Le Guin’s life, work and influence celebrated in documentary that airs Sunday on OPB – Kristi Turnquist
Aug 2, 2019 – SYFY Wire Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin Director on her 10-Year Journey with the Late Author – Tara Bennett
Aug 1, 2019 – The New York Times How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend? If you like your European dramas bleak or your documentaries inspirational, our TV critic has some good recommendations. – Margaret Lyons
Aug 2, 2019 – UC Santa Cruz Newscenter Exploring the Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin – Dan White
Aug 2, 2019 – Charlotte Observer What to Watch on Friday: Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette in a new Netflix movie – Brooke Cain
Aug 2, 2019 – Tampa Bay Times Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Friday, Aug. 2
Aug 1, 2019 – Wall Street Journal New Documentary Focuses on Ursula K. Le Guin – Tara Bennett
Aug 1, 2019 – Minneapolis Star Tribune TV picks for Aug. 2-4: ‘Descendants 3,’ Ursula Le Guin, ‘Serengeti,’ ‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ – Neal Justin
Aug 1, 2019 – WGBH Boston American Masters: Ursula K. Le Guin Explores The Life Of A Science Fiction Genius – Christine Casatelli
July 28, 2019 – San Jose Mercury News TV this week: ‘Jane the Virgin’ bids farewell in series finale – Chuck Barney
July 27, 2019 – Le Devoir «Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin»: plus qu’une auteure de science-fiction – Amélie Gaudreau
July 26, 2019 – Los Angeles Times What’s on TV This Week, July 28-Aug. 3: ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Jane the Virgin,’ Shark Week and more – Matt Cooper
July 25, 2019 – Book Riot A British Indie Bookstore Owner Holds Barnes & Nobles’ Fate in his Hands: Critical Linking, July 25th, 2019 – Vanessa Diaz
July 21, 2019 – East Oregonian Husted | The journey is the destination
July 19, 2019 – School Library Journal “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin” Documentary To Air August 2 on PBS
June 26, 2019 – The Lewiston Tribune Fishtrap celebrates writers of the West, honors Ursula K. Le Guin
May 30, 2019 – KPFA 94.1 UpFront An interview with Filmmaker Arwen Curry
May 2, 2019 – SF Gate Bay Area Book Festival Set To Return In Downtown Berkeley – Bay City News Service
April 30, 2019 – Splice Today A Fine Portrait in Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin – Matthew Surridge
April 29, 2019 – Scannain #IFI: Memory, Trish McAdam and Irish Film in the spotlight at the IFI this May – Niall Murphy
April 24, 2019 – SF Chronicle Datebook Bay Area Book Festival: Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin
April 9, 2019 – California Humanities Blog Entering Ursula K. Le Guin’s World – California Humanities
April 6, 2019 – Nerdvana 2019 Phoenix Film Festival – Day 1 – Hal Astell
April 3, 2019 – Minneapolis Star Tribune Seeing the world: 31 highlights from the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival – Star Tribune staff
April 3, 2019 – Fort Myers Florida Weekly Sounding the Trumpet – Nancy Stetson
April 3, 2019 – Fort Myers News-Press Fort Myers Film Festival: Harry Connick trumpeter plays live show after doc screening – Charles Runnells
March 30, 2019 – 106.1 KMEL ‘DocuPod’ iHeart Radio Worlds of Ursula K. Le Giun with Arwen Curry – Tiffany Lintner
March 28, 2019 – East Bay Express Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin at Berkeley Public Library – Michael Berry
March 20, 2019 – MinnPost 260 films from 77 nations coming our way in April – Pamela Espeland
March 15, 2019 – Portland Mercury PIFF Takes! Quick Film Reviews for Friday, March 15 to Thursday, March 21 – Ned Lannamann
March 15, 2019 – Hoodline The 4 best movies screening around Tacoma this week
March 14, 2019 – Willamette Week Five Highlights from the Portland International Film Festival – Chance Solem-Pfeifer
March 14, 2019 – Newport News Award-winning documentary to be shown at library
March 8, 2019 – KQED Arts Now Playing! When the Lights Go Down in the City (of Albany) – Michael Fox
March 8, 2019 – The Olympian Fun things to do in Thurston County this week – Molly Gilmore
March 5, 2019 – Columbia Spectator Athena Film Festival explores portrayals of women in traditionally male-dominated genres of science fiction and horror – Esterah Brown, Bruce Acosta, Abby Rooney
February 15, 2019 – New York Amsterdam News Barnard hosts 9th annual Athena Film Fest Feb 28-March 3 – AmNews Staff Reports
February 8, 2019 – East Oregonian Fishtrap celebrates ‘A Wizard of Earthsea’ – Renee Struthers
February 5, 2019 – Oakland Magazine Good News for Ursula K. Le Guin Fans – Michael Berry
Winter 2019, Volume 40, Number 1 – The Magazine of the National Endowment for the Humanities Ursula K. Le Guin Was a Creator of Worlds – Julie Phillips
February 4, 2019 – iwantwords.com The Ghost of Ursula K. Le Guin – Monica Ann
February 2, 2019 – The Boston Globe Sci-fi in Somerville, injustice revisited, a festival debut – Loren King
January 21, 2019 – The Daily Film review: ‘Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin,’ dir. Arwen Curry – Divya Rajasekhar
January 20, 2019 – The Boskone Blog Boskone Welcomes Ursula Le Guin Documentary Filmmaker Arwen Curry to Boston – Erin Underwood
January 14, 2019 – Screen Anarchy LIFE AFTER FLASH Leads Lineup of Boston SciFi Film Festival’s 44th Edition – Andrew Mack
January 14, 2019 – The Somerville Times 44th Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival announces lineup
January 11, 2019 – Pop Matters Ursula K. Le Guin: Old Soul, New Worlds – Chris Barsanti
January 10, 2019 – Duluth News Tribune In theaters
January 9, 2019 – Broadway World TV A PRIVATE WAR, THE FAVOURITE Among Lineup for The Athena Film Festival – TV News Desk
DECEMBER 11, 2018 – Oregon ArtsWatch Imagining a different world with Ursula K. Le Guin – Lori Tobias
DECEMBER 11, 2018 – SuperSonic Magazine Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin: la película que tardó 10 años en rodarse – Cristina Jurado
DECEMBER 1, 2018 – Letras Libres La gratitud y la posibilidad – Gabriela Damián Miravete
NOVEMBER 26, 2018 – Bust “Worlds Of Ursula K. Le Guin” Shows The Evolution Of A Wizard, Writer, And Feminist – Alexandra Vlak Cipolle
NOVEMBER 20, 2018 – Hammer to Nail A Conversation with Arwen Curry – Christopher Llewellyn Reed
NOVEMBER 16, 2018 – NONFICS ‘Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin’ Paints a Fantastical Picture – Valerie Ettenhofer
NOVEMBER 13, 2018 – Wallowa County Chieftain Fishtrap announces ‘Big Read’ book
NOVEMBER 8, 2018 – Criterion Cast 10 Films to See during DOC NYC 2018 – Joshua Brunsting
NOVEMBER 6, 2018 – CBS News Real life takes center stage at 2018 DOC NYC documentary festival – David Morgan
NOVEMBER 3, 2018 – Dazed The director of the Ursula K. Le Guin doc talks her magical, radical work – Charlotte Richardson-Andrews
OCTOBER 31, 2018 – Henrik Möller podcast Ursula K. LeGuin, fantasy & science fiction legenden (Swedish) – Henrik Möller
OCTOBER 17, 2018 – East Bay Express New Documentary ‘The Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin’ Celebrates Iconoclast Writer – Janis Hashe
OCTOBER 17, 2018 – Bend Source Weekly Speaking To The Artist’s Heart – TEAFLY PETERSON
OCTOBER 12, 2018 – Santa Fe New Mexican: PASATIEMPO Santa Fe Independent Film Festival 2018: Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin – Jon Bowman
OCTOBER 12, 2018 – Milwaukee Record Film Girl Film Festival opens tonight with documentary on sci-fi novelist Ursula K. Le Guin – Matt Wild
OCTOBER 4, 2018 – DAILYTIDINGS.COM Quills & Queues: Le Guin documentary maker coming here for screening – Jeffrey Gillespie
OCTOBER 2, 2018 – BERKELEYSIDE.COM New film showcases the imagination of Ursula K. Le Guin – Mary Rees
OCTOBER 2, 2018 – GoodTimes 5 Top Picks for the Santa Cruz Film Festival – Steve Palopoli
OCTOBER 2, 2018 – EAST BAY TIMES Mill Valley Film Fest 2018: Your guide to the films to catch – Randy Myers
SEPTEMBER 19, 2018 – KPTZ 91.9 FM PORT TOWNSEND Audio interview with director Arwen Curry of Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin – Larry Stein
SEPTEMBER 14, 2018 – PORTLAND MERCURY A Thoughtful, Reverent Portrait of Portland’s Greatest Writer – Erik Henriksen
SEPTEMBER 12, 2018 – THE TYEE Ursula Forever! A new film portrait of the science fiction queen is an immersive joy, though no match for her words themselves. – Luanne Armstrong
SEPTEMBER 11, 2018 – WILLAMETTE WEEK A New Documentary Explores the Life and Legacy of Portland Author Ursula K. Le Guin Le Guin always exhibited subversive creativity in her writing. – Lauren Yoshiko
SEPTEMBER 11, 2018 – PORTLAND TRIBUNE Ursula K. Le Guin’s World Expands to Big Screen – Michaela Bancud
SEPTEMBER 10, 2018 – SF Chronicle’s Datebook San Francisco’s Litquake promises written word, weird and worldly – Michelle Robertson
AUGUST 30, 2018 – OREGONLIVE / THE OREGONIAN Ursula K. Le Guin documentary will have U.S. premiere in Portland – Amy Wang
JUNE 11, 2018 – MOTHERBOARD VICE ‘Worlds of Ursula K Le Guin’ Is a Beautiful Tour of Her Life and Fiction – Daniel Oberhaus
JUNE 11, 2018 -WILLAMETTE WEEK An Ursula K. Le Guin Documentary That Was a Decade in the Making Finally Got Its World Premiere – Shannon Gormley
JUNE 10, 2018 – SCREENDAILY ‘Worlds Of Ursula K. Le Guin’: Sheffield Review – Allan Hunter
JUNE 9, 2018 – BACKSEAT MAFIA SHEFFIELD DOC/FEST PREVIEW: WORLDS OF URSULA K. LE GUIN – Rob Aldam
JUNE 9, 2018 – OPB: STATE OF WONDER Ursula K. Le Guin | Readers of Color React to Her Work | Filmmaker Arwen Curry Prepares to Release UKL Biopic | Music and Poetry of the Kes
JUNE 9, 2018- OPB: STATE OF WONDER Ursula K. Le Guin | Readers of Color React to Her Work | Filmmaker Arwen Curry Prepares to Release UKL Biopic | Music and Poetry of the Kes
JUNE 1, 2018 – NEWSWEEK ‘Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin’ Documentary and Album Reissue Celebrate Sci-Fi Great – Andrew Whalen
MAY 30, 2018 – BUSTLE This Ursula K. Le Guin Documentary Reveals How Much The Author Struggled To Write Women In Sci-Fi – Sadie Trombetta
MAY 30, 2018 – THE GUARDIAN Ursula K Le Guin film reveals her struggle to write women into fantasy – Alison Flood
MAY 25, 2018 -IO9 Here’s the Trailer for the Ursula K. Le Guin Documentary Almost 10 Years in the Making – Beth Elderkin
MAY 25, 2018 – SYFY WIRE 10-YEARS-IN-THE-MAKING URSULA K. LE GUIN DOCUMENTARY DROPS FIRST TRAILER – Elizabeth Rayne
MAY 15, 2018 – THE A.V. CLUB Today’s trailer happy hour: Ursula K. Le Guin, scheming assistants, and John Malkovich’s weird hair – William Hughes
MAY 14, 2018 – BOOK RIOT Watch the Trailer for the Documentary about Ursula K. Le Guin – Margaret Kingsbury
MAY 12, 2018 – THE VERGE A new documentary will explore the life and legacy of Ursula K. Le Guin – Andrew Liptak
MARCH 7, 2018 – IMAGINARY WORLDS Remembering Ursula K. Le Guin
JANUARY 25, 2018 – KALW CROSSCURRENTS RADIO SHOW
DECEMBER 7, 2016 – OREGON LIVE Ursula Le Guin caps a standout year as subject of UO symposium – Amy Wang
APRIL 26, 2016 – SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE ‘Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin’ explores sci-fi author’s universe – Eli Wolfe
MARCH 3, 2016 – GALLEYCAT Ursula K. Le Guin Fans Raise $200,000 On Kickstarter For a Documentary – Maryann Yin
MARCH 2, 2016 – KQED Ursula K. Le Guin Documentary Raises $200,000 with Kickstarter – Kevin L. Jones
FEBRUARY 29, 2016 – WILLAMETTE WEEK Ursula K. Le Guin Gets a Documentary – Sophia June
FEBRUARY 17, 2016 – TIME WARNER CABLE CENTRAL Films with Star Power Currently Crowdfunding Online – Ghostbusters Superfans and Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin – Adrienne McIlvaine
FEBRUARY 13, 2016 – THE SEATTLE REVIEW OF BOOKS Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin – Kickstarter Fund Project #6 – Martin McClellan
FEBRUARY 13, 2016 – SF STATION V-Day for Sci-Fi Lit Fans: Meet the Filmmakers of ‘The Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin’ – Ashley Villarreal
FEBRUARY 6, 2016 – icrowdnewswire.com “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin – Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, a feature documentary, explores the remarkable life and legacy of the groundbreaking 86-year-old author”
FEBRUARY 5, 2016 – MELVILLE HOUSE Support for Ursula K. Le Guin documentary blasts past Kickstarter goal into a region of space where other worlds are possible – Chad Felix
FEBRUARY 3, 2016 – EUROPA SF “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin”, A Project by Arwen Curry
FEBRUARY 3 2016 – PROVIDEO COALITION Ursula K. Le Guin documentary rapidly funded on Kickstarter – Jose Antunes
FEBRUARY 3, 2016 – FANTASY MAGAZINE Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin su Kickstarter! – Bruno Bacelli
FEBRUARY 2, 2016 – THE LA TIMES Ursula K. Le Guin documentary 70% funded on Kickstarter in 1 day – Michael Schaub
FEBRUARY 2, 2016 – ELBAKIN.NET Un projet de documentaire sur Ursula K. Le Guin” – Gillossen
FEBRUARY 2, 2016 – CANINO MAG Este documental sobre Ursula K. LeGuin necesita tu dinero
FEBRUARY 1, 2016 – THE GUARDIAN Ursula K Le Guin documentary maker turns to Kickstarter for funds – Alison Flood
FEBRUARY 1, 2016 – SF SIGNAL An Interview with Arwen Curry, The Driving Force Behind the Documentary “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin” – John DeNardo
FEBRUARY 1, 2016- SUVUDU SCIENCE FICTION & FANTASY Kickstarter: Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin Documentary – Shawn Speakman
FEBRUARY 1, 2016 – IO9 GIZMODO Help Fund A New Documentary About Pioneering Author Ursula K. Le Guin – Cheryl Eddy
FEBRUARY 1, 2016 – SCIENCE FICTION AND FANTASY WRITERS OF AMERICA (SFWA) You can help fund a documentary about Ursula K. Le Guin
FEBRUARY 1, 2016 – THE WERTZONE Kickstarter for an Ursula K. Le Guin Documentary – Adam Whitehead
AUGUST 26, 2010 – TOR.COM An Interview with Filmmaker Arwen Curry – the rejectionist

REVIEWS

Trailer
Film Screening Dates

 

Ursula Le Guin - Fullbright Year

More Screenings Coming!

Sign up to get film updates, including upcoming screening details. Or stay tuned here on the website for newly-announced screenings, and on Facebook or Twitter.

Feb. 5 & Feb. 15 2024 – DENMARK
Danish Film Institute / Cinematheque

PAST SCREENINGS

Nov. 20, 19:30 2023 – SPAIN
Women Cultural Center Francesca Bonnemaison, Sala Vallespir: screening and debate: “How to Destroy Women’s Writing”
August 30, 2023 – INDIA
Soho House, Mumbai, India
May 26, 18:00 2022 – ESTONIA HeadRead Literary Festival (in person)
April 1, 6:15pm PST 2022 – USA (online)
New Parkway Theater, Oakland, CA – screening and post-film discussion with Director Arwen Curry
Sept. 22, 8pm EST – USA (online)
Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival (FREE ONLINE SCREENING)
Dec. 7-12 – SPAIN (online)
HER Feminist Festival
June 1-14 – Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona International Women’s Film Festival – ONLINE SCREENINGS
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 6:30pm – San Francisco, California
The Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts (POSTPONED)
Monday, April 20 – Toronto, Canada (POSTPONED)
Hot Docs Festival
Thursday, Apr. 9, 7pm – Woodstock, Illinois
Woodstock Public Library
Saturday, March 28, 2pm – San Francisco, California (CANCELLED)
SF Public Library Main Library, Koret Auditorium
March 14 & 17 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Cinema of the Dam’d

Saturday, March 14, 2pm – Tel Aviv, Israel
EPOS International Art Film Festival, Tel Aviv Museum of Art – Israel Premiere!

Thursday, Jan. 23, 6pm – Phoenix, Arizona
FilmBar – The film will be introduced by local author and ASU Professor Matt Bell, with an informal conversation and Q&A to follow the screening.

Dec 18 (7:30pm) & Dec 19 (5:30pm) – Bilbao, Spain
Azkuna Zentroa Center, “Zinemateka: Open cinema. Inventing a new future”

Wednesday, Dec 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Lab 111

Thursday, Dec 5, 7:30pm – Berlin, Germany
diffrakt | centre for theoretical periphery

Nov 5, 12, 19, & 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cinema of the Dam’d

Sunday, Nov 17, 8pm – The Hague, The Netherlands
iii workspace – Pre-screening reading and discussion of Donna Haraway’s essay “Tentacular Thinking – Anthropocene, Capitalocene, Chthulucene” led by Sissel Marie Tonn of The Reading Room

Monday, Nov 11, 7pm – Brooklyn, NY
Pratt Institute, Film & Video Building – 550 Myrtle Ave.

Friday, Nov 8, 5:30pm – Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas International Film Festival, Glenwood Arts Theater – Kansas Premiere!

Tuesday, Oct 15, 7pm – Albany, California
Albany Film Fest, Albany Library

Saturday, Oct 26, 2pm – Berkeley, California
Berkeley Public Library (Central), Community Meeting Room

Friday, Oct 11, 7pm – Cologne, Germany
Masculinities Exhibition, by Kölnischer Kunstverein

Saturday Oct 5 & Friday Oct 11 – Brisbane, Australia
Brisbane International Film Festival – State Library of Queensland (Oct 5) & Australian Cinémathèque GOMA (Oct 11)

Thursday, Oct 3, 9:10pm & Saturday, Oct 5, 2:25pm. – Seoul, South Korea
FIWOM, Film Festival for Women’s Rights, CGV Apgujeong ART 2

Thursday, Sep 26, 6pm – Burlington, Vermont
Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) and Burlington Book Festival – Hosted by Champlain College

Sunday, Sep 22, 4:30pm – Bologna, Italy
Some Prefer Cake: Bologna Lesbian Film Festival, Nuovo Cinema Nosadella – SALA SCALO

Friday, Sep 13, 7pm & Sunday, Sep 15, 4pm – Rohnert Park, CA
Sonoma Film Institute, In-person conversation w/Director Arwen Curry after Friday’s screening!


Sunday, Sep 14, 9pm – Bielefeld, Germany
AJZ Bielefeld, Heeperstraße 132

Wednesday, Sep 4, 6:45pm & Saturday, Sep 7, 2pm – Mantova, Italy
Festivaletteratura

Friday, Aug 23 (4:25pm), Tuesday, Aug 27 (1:25pm), & Thursday, Aug 29 (7:25pm) – Nevada City, California
Nevada City Film Festival, The Onyx Theater (21+)

Friday, Aug 16 (1pm) & Sunday, Aug 18 (11am) – Macon, Georgia
Macon Film Festival – Georgia premiere!

Tuesday, Aug 13, 7:00pm – Hopewell, New Jersey
Hopewell Theater – New Jersey premiere!

Thursday, Aug 1, 8 & 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark
Vester Vov Vov, hosted by United Anarchist Bookcafés (FAB: Forenede Anarkistiske Bogcaféer)

Wednesday, July 31, 7:00pm – Berlin, Germany
ACUD MACHT NEU – Presented by XenoEntities Network

Thursdays, Jul 4-25 (4 screenings) – Copenhagen, Denmark
Vester Vov Vov, hosted by United Anarchist Bookcafés (FAB: Forenede Anarkistiske Bogcaféer)

Sunday, July 21, 7:00pm – Chico, California
The Pageant Theater

Saturday, July 13, 7:30pm – Enterprise, Oregon
Summer Fishtrap, Fishtrap Live – Panel discussion “Dreams and Tales – Remembering Ursula” to follow screening, with Molly Gloss, Scott Russell Sanders, and Luis Alberto Urrea

Sunday, July 7, 4:15 – San Rafael, California
Smith Rafael Film Center

Friday, Jul 5 (5:35pm) & Saturday, Jul 6 (2:55pm) – Oakland, California
The New Parkway

Thursday, Jun 27, 6:30pm – Copenhagen, Denmark
Vester Vov Vov, hosted by United Anarchist Bookcafés (FAB: Forenede Anarkistiske Bogcaféer)

Friday, Jun 21 – Tuesday, June 25 (5 screenings) – Oakland, California
The New Parkway

Thursday, Jun 20, 7:00pm – London, United Kingdom
Mother Tongues London Arts Collective

Saturday, Jun 15, 5:15pm & Wednesday, Jun 19, 6pm – Chicago, Illinois
Gene Siskel Film Center – Saturday screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by science-fiction author and UIC professor Mary Anne Mohanraj; Wednesday screening will be followed by an audience discussion led by Prof. Mohanraj.

Tuesday, Jun 18, 8:30pm – Paris, France
Cinéma Le Grand Action – The film is part of “The Legacies of Ursula K. Le Guin: Science, Fiction and Ethics for the Anthropocene” conference, organized by l’Ecole Polytechnique and l’Université Sorbonne Nouvelle

Saturday, Jun 15, 10:00pm – Athens, Greece
Anti-Racist festival

Thursday, Jun 13, 9:20pm & Friday, Jun 14, 5:20pm – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Southside Film Festival – Southside Film Institute, NMIH

Saturday, Jun 8, 7pm – Milan, Italy
Oltre Lo Specchio Festival, Museo interattivo del cinema – Italian premiere!

Thursday, Jun 6, 7pm – Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
Princess Cinemas

Thursday, Jun 6, 10am – Vancouver, Canada
Women Deliver Film Festival, Film Screenings: Women Artivists – TRAILER ONLY!

Saturday, Jun 1, 4:45pm – Vancouver, Canada
Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) Year Round, Vancity Theater

Saturday, Jun 1, 3pm & Monday, Jun 3, 6:30pm – Oakland, California
The New Parkway, Q&A with the filmmaker to follow

Monday, May 27, 7pm – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
The Playhouse Cinema

Saturday, May 25, 9:00am – Washington DC, Metro Area
Escape Velocity Festival

Friday, May 24, 5:30pm – Çağdaş Sanatlar Merkezi/Ankara
The Flying Broom International Women’s Film Festival, discussion to follow the screening

Sunday, May 19, 3:00pm – Jersey, Channel Islands
13th Parish Festival, Jersey Arts Centre

Sunday, May 19, 2:00pm – Dublin, Ireland
International Literature Festival, Irish Film Institute

Thursday, May 16, 8:00pm – Woodland Hills, California
The 2019 SFWA Nebula Conference (for conference members only)

Wednesday, May 15, 6:15pm – Nottingham, United Kingdom
Broadway Cinema – Presented as part of Feminist Book Fortnight, in association with Five Leaves Bookshop. Introduction by crime writer Jane A. Adams and Kathleen Bell, Associate Professor of Creative Writing at De Montfort University.

May 3-16 (5 screenings) – Boston, Massachusetts
Museum of Fine Arts Boston – Harry and Mildred Remis Auditorium (Auditorium 161)

Apr. 26 – May 9 – Amherst, Massachusetts
Amherst Cinema

Wednesday, May 8, 7:15pm – Denver, Colorado
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Sloans Lake

Saturday, May 4, 7:30pm – Berkeley, California
Bay Area Book Festival, Freight & Salvage – Discussion with Arwen Curry, Annalee Newitz, Kim Stanley Robinson, and David Streitfeld to follow.

Saturday, May 4, 2:00pm – Ithaca, New York
Spring Writes Literary Festival, Cinemapolis

Tuesday, Apr. 30, 5:45pm & Wednesday, May 1, 3:15pm – Newport Beach, California
Newport Beach Film Festival, Tuesday at THE LOT theater 2 & Wednesday at Edwards Big Newport

Sunday, Apr. 28, 10:00am – Richmond, Virginia
Richmond International Film and Music Festival – Criterion Cinemas at Movieland, THEATER 4

Saturday, Apr. 27, 5:00pm – Olten, Switzerland
What if – Women in Film Festival – Switzerland premiere!

Thursday, Apr. 25, 7:00pm – San Rafael, California
Smith Rafael Film Center – Q&A with the filmmaker to follow.

Apr. 24, 10:00am & Apr. 26, 1:15pm – Dubuque, Iowa
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, Phoenix 1 theater – Iowa premiere!

Apr. 19 & 22 – Los Angeles, California
Laemmle Theaters: Glendale (19th), Playhouse 7 (22nd), Royal (22nd), Town Center 5 (22nd), Claremont 5 (22nd)

Sunday, Apr. 21, 5:00pm – Winchester, Virginia
Alamo Drafthouse Winchester

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 9:45pm, Apr. 19, 4:30pm, & Apr. 20, 2:30pm – Minneapolis St. Paul, Minnesota
Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival

Friday, Apr. 19, 3:00pm – Chicago, Illinois
The University of Chicago, Humanities Division

Tuesday, Apr. 16, 7:30pm – Belfast, Ireland
Belfast Film Festival, Queen’s Film Theater – Northern Ireland premiere!

Sunday, Apr. 14, 1:45pm – Leeds, United Kingdom
Leeds Film City, Hyde Park Picture House

Saturday, April 13, 4:30pm – Porto, Portugal
University of Porto, Rectorate Building – This screening will be the closing to More Meals to Come: An International Conference on Food, Future and Utopian/Science Fiction Literature by Project ALIMENTOPIA / Utopian Foodways – Portugal premiere!

Apr. 12, 1:00pm & 7:30pm, Apr. 13, 4:00pm- Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu Museum of Art, Doris Duke Theatre – Hawaii premiere!

Friday, Apr. 12, 7:30pm – Denver, Colorado
Women+Film Festival, Sie FilmCenter – Colorado premiere!

Thursday, Apr. 11, 7:00 pm – Berkeley, CA
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood – Q&A with Director Arwen Curry to followl

Thursday Apr. 11, 5:30pm – Fort Myers, Florida
Fort Myers Film Festival

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 1:30 pm – Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Valley College (LAVC), Music Recital Hall – Panel discussion to follow, with Director Arwen Curry and Editor Juli Vizza

Monday, Apr. 8, 7:00 pm – Montreal QC, Canada
Cinema Politica, Concordia University – Québec premiere!

Apr. 5, 9:20am, Apr. 6, 5:30pm, Apr. 7, 12:35pm – Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix Film Festival – Arizona premiere!

Thursday, Apr. 4, 4:00pm – Gainesville, Florida
University of Florida, Smathers Library Room 100

Sunday, Mar. 31, 13:00pm – Sebastapol, CA
Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2:00 pm – Berkeley, California
Berkeley Public Library, Central Library Community Meeting Room

Friday, Mar. 29, 8:00pm – Madrid, Spain
La Casa Escondida

Mar. 29-31 – Vancouver, Washington
Kiggins Theatre

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 7:00 pm – Sofia, Bulgaria
Sofia International Film Festival (Cinema Politica), Goethe Institut

Mar. 24, 6:30pm – Barcelona, Spain
Kosmopolis, Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona

Sunday, Mar. 24, 6:00pm – Albany, California
Albany Film Festival – Q&A with filmmakers to follow

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 6:30pm – Newport, Oregon
Newport Public Library

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 5:00pm – Huesca, Spain
Muestra de Cine realizado por Mujeres de Huesca, Teatro Olimpia

Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2:30pm & 6:30pm – Tacoma, Washington
The Grand Cinema, Tuesday Film Series

Mar. 17, 12:30pm & Mar. 18, 6:00pm – Portland, Oregon
Portland International Film Festival, NW Film Center, Whitsell Auditorium – Screening with Kesh, directed by Vanessa Renwick

Sunday, Mar. 17, 5:00pm – Istanbul, Turkey
International Filmmor Women’s Film Festival on Wheels

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 7:00pm – Corvallis, Oregon
LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Hall. After the screening, Director Arwen Curry will join Tony Vogt from the Anarres Project and Carly Lettero from Spring Creek Project on stage for a public conversation.

Mar. 10, 17, 23 & Apr. 2, 3, 4 – Olympia, WA
Olympia Film Society, Encore screenings!

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2:00pm – Jingjiang District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China
Kinmirai Gallery Hostel, Building 7, No. 37, Shuinian River South No. 3 Street

Friday, Mar. 8, 7:30pm – Washington, DC
DC Independent Film Festival, The Carnegie Institution for Science.

On Saturday, Mar. 9, 4:00-5:30pm, Director Arwen Curry will participate in a seminar at The Carnegie Institution for Science in DC, presented in association with Docs In Progress CHANGING THE LOOK OF REALITY: Integrating Animation and Digital Effects into Documentaries

Friday, Mar. 8, 6:15pm – Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha Film Festival, Aksarben Cinema

Thursday, Mar. 7, 7:00 pm – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Union Cinema, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Mar. 6 10:30pm & Mar. 8 1:00pm – Thessaloniki, Greece
TONIA MARKETAKI

Friday, Mar. 1 (opening) – Santa Fe, New Mexico
Center for Contemporary Arts

CANCELLED (due to weather): Monday, Mar. 4, 5:30 pm- Brooklyn, New York
Pratt Institute, McKenna Screening Room in the Film & Video Building. Screening followed by a conversation between Director Arwen Curry and Pratt Visiting Instructor Virginia Wagner.

Friday, Mar. 1, 6:00 pm – New York, NY
Athena Film Festival – Lehman Auditorium, Barnard College Campus. Q&A with director Arwen Curry to follow the screening.

Thursday, Feb. 28, 7:00pm – New York, NY
Aeon Bookstore, presented by neighboring Commend shop – Q&A with Director Arwen Curry to follow the screening.

Feb. 26, Mar. 6, Mar. 17 & 23 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Cinema of the Dam’d, Overtoom 301 – Part of the Women’s Work series

Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:30pm – Santa Cruz, CA
Third Thursday Film Series, Hotel Paradox

Sunday, Feb. 17 (4:30 & 7:30 pm) & Feb. 24, 4:30 PM – Philadelphia, PA
PhilaMOCA: Philadelphia Mausoleum of Contemporary Art

Feb. 15-20 – San Francisco, California
The Alamo Drafthouse

Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:00 pm – Somerville, MA
Boston Sci-Film Festival, Somerville Theatre.

Special interview with Director Arwen Curry and Award-Winning Author Theodora Goss on Friday, Feb. 15 from 5pm-6pm – Boskone Convention, Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7:00pm – Enterprise, Oregon
Fishtrap: Writing and the West, The Big Read – Enterprise Community Church

Feb. 6 – Feb 27 – Arcata, California
The Miniplex

Jan. 31 – Feb. 7 – Hudson, NY
Time & Space gallery

Jan. 22 – Feb. 20 – Seattle, WA
Northwest Film Forum

Sunday, Jan. 13, 7:00 pm – Duluth, MN Zeitgeist Arts Center – Zinema 2 (Sneak Preview Screening!)

Thursday, Jan. 10, 6:30 pm – Gateshead, UK
BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art

Dec. 26-30, 6:30pm – Albuquerque, NM
Guild Cinema – Le Guin friend/author Betsy James and Organic Books owner & author Steve Brewer present on opening night. Also, door prizes from Bubonicon 51 for weekend screenings.

Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30 pm – Nehalem, OR
North County Recreation District theatre – Presented by Hoffman Center for the Arts’ Manzanita Film Series

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6:30 & 7:00 pm – Oakland, CA
The New Parkway Theater – Co-presented by the Berkeley FILM Foundation and featuring a post-film discussion with Director Arwen Curry

Saturday, Dec. 1, 8:00 pm – Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina
Pravo Ljudski Film Festival

Sunday, Nov. 25, 5:50 pm – Glasgow, Scotland
Glasgow Film – Part of Book Week Scotland, the film will be introduced by Ken MacLeod

Thursday, Nov. 22, 6:30 pm – London, UK
Lexi Cinema – So Mayer will introduce the film, and a panel discussion will follow the film.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 am – Polson, Montana
National Endowment for the Arts Big Read – North Lake County Public Library District. Popcorn will be provided.

Friday, Nov. 16, 1:00 pm – Berlin, Germany
Berlin Sci-fi Filmfest

Saturday, Nov. 10, 11:45 am – New York, New York
DOC NYC – SVA Theater in Chelsea. Director Arwen Curry and Animator Molly Schwartz in attendance.

Sat, Nov. 10, 12:00 pm & Thu, Nov. 15, 7:00 pm – Brighton, UK
CINECITY – Dukes at Komedia (10th) and Towner Art Gallery (15th)

Friday, Nov. 9, 8:30 pm – Gothenburg, Sweden
Bio Roy

Thursday, Nov. 8, 7:30 pm – Stockholm, Sweden
Presented by Bio Rio and Science Fiction Bokhandeln

Fri, Oct. 26 – Tue, Nov. 26 – London, UK
Bertha DocHouse

Friday, Oct. 25, 7 pm – Mexico City, Mexico
Centro Cultural Elena Garro

Sunday, Nov. 4, 7:30 pm – Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Film Festival – VIOLET CROWN 5

Thursday, Nov. 1, 3:45pm – Nantes , France
Festival Les Utopiales

Saturday, Nov. 3, 4:30 pm – Belgrade, Serbia
Beokon Festival, Belgrade

Saturday, Nov. 3, 2:00 pm – London, England
Barbican Theater 2 – New Suns: A Feminist Literary Festival, with post-screening talk with Pat Cadigan and So Mayer

Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30-9:30 pm – Swarthmore, PA
Swarthmore College: Talk with Julie Phillips, Ursula K. Le Guin biographer 4:15-5:30 pm, followed by film screening at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Oct. 27, 1:00 pm – Austin, TX
Austin Film Festival, Hideout Theater

Friday, Oct. 26, 6:00 pm – Zaragoza, Spain
International Women Make Movies – Centro de Historias

Thursday, Oct. 25, 7:30 pm – San Francisco, CA
Balboa Theater – FILMMAKER IN ATTENDANCE

Saturday, Oct. 20, 11:30 am & Sunday, Oct. 21, 6:00 pm – Sante Fe, NM
Santa Fe Independent Film Festival – Filmmaker Arwen Curry in attendance for Sunday show

Thursday, Oct. 18, 7:00 pm – San Francisco, CA
LITQUAKE Screening followed by conversation with Arwen Curry and Michael Chabon, Alamo Draft House

Sunday, Oct. 14, 7:00 pm – Missoula, MT
The Roxy Theater Screen 2 – Presented Free of Charge by the Missoula Public Library

Saturday, Oct. 13, 3:00 pm & Sunday, Oct. 14, 1:00 pm – Bend, OR
BendFilm Festival – FILMMAKER IN ATTENDANCE FOR BOTH SCREENINGS

Saturday, Oct. 13, 10:00 am – Louisville, KY
Louisville International Festival of Film

Friday, Oct. 12, 7:30 pm – Ashland, OR
Ashland Independent Film Festival – Varsity World Film Week


Director’s Dinner, 5:00 pm at Cucina Biazzi; Closing Night Party 9:45 pm, Hearsay – Filmmaker in attendance

Friday, Oct. 12, 7:00 pm – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Film Girl Film Festival – Opening Night Film, followed by after party with music and free pizza

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2:00 pm – Krakow, Poland
Unsound Music Festival screening will be accompanied by a performance by Todd Barton of “Music and Poetry of The Kesh,” written by Barton and Ursula K. Le Guin as an accompaniment to her 1985 masterwork, Always Coming Home.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:00 pm – Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Film Festival, Grand Cinema, screening with Vanessa Renwick’s short film “Kesh”

Saturday, Oct. 6, 4:45 pm & Sunday Oct. 7, 12:00 pm – Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Film Festival – FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE FOR SATURDAY SCREENING

Sunday, Oct. 7, 8:30 pm – Glendale, CA
Glendale International Film Festival

Friday, Oct. 5, 6:00 pm & Monday, Oct. 8, 12:00 pm – Mill Valley, CA
Mill Valley Film Festival – FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE FOR BOTH SCREENINGS

Saturday, Sept. 22, 4:10 pm, Monday, Sept. 24, 7:30 pm & Saturday, Sept. 29, 8:30 pm – Kaunas, Lithuania
Kaunas International Film Festival

Saturday, Sept. 22, 9:00 am & Sunday, Sept. 23, 12:30 pm – Port Townsend, WA
Port Townsend Film Festival, Washington State Premiere

Friday, Sept. 21 (screening time TBA) – Bilbao, Spain
AnsibleFest, Bilbao

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 7:15 pm – Eugene, Oregon
Oregon Independent Film Festival

Friday, Sept. 14-16 – Portland, Oregon
U.S. Premiere Screening, Northwest Film Center

Sunday, Sept. 16, 5:30 pm – Glasgow, Scotland
Glasgow Youth Film Festival, Scottish Premiere

Thursday, Sept. 13, 7:00 pm – Vancouver, Canada
Vancouver International Film Festival and Vancouver Writer’s Fest

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6:00 pm – Bergen Kunsthall – Norway

Sunday, June 10, 7:00 pm – Sheffield, England
WORLD PREMIERE – Sheffield Documentary Film Festival

The Team

Arwen Curry (Director & Producer

Arwen Curry

Director, Producer
Arwen Curry (Director & Producer
Arwen Curry

Director, Producer

Arwen Curry worked with Ursula K. Le Guin for ten years to create Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin. As an associate producer, her projects include EAMES: The Architect and the Painter (2011), American Jerusalem: Jews and the Making of San Francisco (2013), Regarding Susan Sontag (2014), and five 30-minute science and technology documentaries made for the PBS member station KQED between 2012 and 2014. She also directed a short documentary, Stuffed (2008). Arwen is a former chief editor of the seminal punk magazine Maximum Rocknroll and has written for print, radio, and film. Arwen is a graduate of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. She lives in San Francisco with her husband Johnny Nackley and their two little boys, Desmond and Stee.

Juli Vizza

Juli Vizza

Editor
Juli Vizza
Juli Vizza

Editor

Juli Vizza is an award-winning editor and producer with nearly two decades of experience in both fiction and non-fiction filmmaking. Her films have premiered at the world’s top film festivals.

Andrew Gersh

Editor
Andrew Gersh

Editor

Andrew Gersh is an award-winning documentary film editor based in Berkeley, CA. His work has screened around the world in festivals, theaters, museums and on television, including HBO, Netflix, Showtime, ABC, PBS, BBC and Channel 4, UK.

Jason Andrew Cohn

Jason Andrew Cohn

Co-Producer
Jason Andrew Cohn
Jason Andrew Cohn

Co-Producer

Jason Andrew Cohn is the producer, writer and director of the Peabody Award-winning EAMES: The Architect and the Painter which aired nationally on PBS American Masters in 2011, following a successful theatrical release.

Camille Servan-Schreiber

Co-Producer
Camille Servan-Schreiber

Co-Producer

Camille Servan-Schreiber has worked in documentary film since 1998 and has received numerous awards including a Golden Spire Award from the San Francisco Film Festival.

Andrew Black

Director of Photography
Andrew Black

Director of Photography

Andrew Black shoots acclaimed features and documentaries, including Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 911 and Sicko. He shot the Academy Award-nominated The Weather Underground by Sam Green and Bill Siegel.

Ariana Reguzzoni

Ariana Reguzzoni

Associate Producer
Ariana Reguzzoni
Ariana Reguzzoni

Associate Producer

Ariana Reguzzoni is the Associate Producer of Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin. She has worked for PBS Frontline, KQED, Current TV and Northern Light Productions in Boston, MA.

Molly Schwartz

Animator
Molly Schwartz

Animator

Molly Schwartz runs her own production studio creating art, animation, design, special effects, code and interaction for public art installations, site-specific projection, and documentary film.

William Ryan Fritch

Composer
William Ryan Fritch

Composer

William Ryan Fritch is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, engineer, and producer living in the artisan community of Petaluma, California.

“Film is a visual medium, but that doesn’t mean it all has to take place on the surface of your eyeballs. It can move right inside your head and be where it belongs, in the place where the dreams come from.”

—Ursula K. Le Guin, 1980

Awards

Audience Choice Documentary
Macon Film Festival

Best Documentary Semi-Finalist
Berlin Sci-fi Filmfest

Outstanding Story
Women in Film Festival

Visionary Women Filmmaker
Santa Cruz Film Festival

About Ursula

Background

Ursula Kroeber was born on October 21, 1929 in Berkeley, California, where she grew up. Her parents were the anthropologist Alfred Kroeber and Theodora Kracaw Kroeber, author of Ishi in Two Worlds. She went to Radcliffe College and did graduate work at Columbia University.

Ursula K. Le Guin was prolific in both poetry and prose, mainly in the genres of realistic fiction, science fiction and fantasy. She wrote 22 novels as well as dozens of volumes of short stories, poems, young children’s books, books for young adults, screenplays, essays, and works of translation.

Ursula K. Le Guin died on January 22, 2018 at her home in Portland, Oregon. She is survived by her husband, historian Charles A. Le Guin, her three children, and her four grandchildren.

 

Most of Le Guin’s major titles have remained continuously in print, some for over 40 years. For an in-depth bibliography visit www.ursulakleguin.com.

Writing

Le Guin first began publishing in the mid-1960s, and soon became known for her cultural sophistication and artistry. Her work has often depicted futuristic or imaginary alternative worlds in politics, the natural environment, gender, religion, sexuality, and ethnography. Le Guin, by elevating science fiction from mind candy to serious speculation, gave permission to younger mainstream writers like Michael Chabon, Zadie Smith, and David Mitchell to explore fantastic elements in their work.

In 2014 Le Guin was awarded the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. In 2002 she won a PEN/Malamud Award for “excellence in a body of short fiction.”

In April 2000 the U.S. Library of Congress made her a Living Legend in the “Writers and Artists” category for her significant contributions to America’s cultural heritage.

In science fiction, Le Guin won the top awards many times over. For novels alone, she won five Locus, four Nebula, two Hugo, and one World Fantasy Award. (The Dispossessed won the Locus, Nebula, and Hugo.) Her third Earthseanovel, The Farthest Shore, won the 1973 National Book Award for Young People’s LiteratureUnlocking the Air and Other Stories was one of three finalists for the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Send A Message
Support the Film

Your generous donation will help bring the documentary to viewers around the world in libraries, classrooms, and onscreen. Click below to support outreach and engagement for Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin.

Support the Film

U.S. Broadcast

Now through the end of August 2020, watch Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin on
PBS American Masters.

U.S Distribution

Streaming, downloads, and DVDs are available in the U.S. and English-speaking Canada through Grasshopper Film.

School or Institution

Watch Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin for free on Kanopy with your U.S. public library card or university ID. To purchase the film for your school or institution in the U.S. and English-speaking Canada, please visit Grasshopper Film.

Screening

The film is currently screening at festivals and venues worldwide. To screen in your community, please get in touch.

International Distribution

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin’s international distributor is Java Films. They are arranging international distribution on a per-country basis. In the UK, watch the film on BBC4’s iPlayer.

Film Credits

For a full list of production, archival, supporter, and special thanks credits, click here.

Stay Connected On

Recent Comments
Categories
Categories
Share This